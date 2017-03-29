Berwynner Brings Eyebrow Boutique to Berwyn’s Depot District

Brows by Lucy (www.browsbylucy.com) located at 6834 Windsor Ave, is a boutique focused on shaping the eyebrows through a variety of services, including threading, waxing and micro-blading. A ribbon cutting was held in partnership with the City of Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) on March 9th. Lusila “Lucy” Sandoval is a licensed Cosmetologist in the State of Illinois and owner of Brows By Lucy Inc. She has been an experienced eyebrow threader for over twelve years and since 2015 has trained in micro-blading, which shapes eyebrows through permanent micro-pigmentation. She is certified as an Intradermal Cosmetic Technician Specializing in 3D Eyebrows and her shop is a Licensed Tattoo Establishment under the State of Illinois. Brows by Lucy has been recently featured on WGN Morning News’ Around Town with Ana Belaval and on Univision Chicago’s Despierta Con Zoe with Coach Zoe Torres. For more information on Brows by Lucy, please visit www.browsbylucy.com or call (708) 856-7017.