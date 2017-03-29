Chicago Author Launches ‘Piggy Bank Book’ to Help Children Learn Money Basics

Andrea de Fraga, Oak Park resident and author, greeted families at the Arbor Restaurant in Chicago and gave them copies of her “Piggy Bank Book” during her successful Kickstarter Pre-Book Launch. The actual launch will begin on Thursday, April 6. De Fraga, a business management professor at Chicago’s Columbia College, invited parents and their young children for this exclusive VIP family-friendly event to preview her “Piggy Bank Book” and receive copies before the book is available to the public. She wrote the “Piggy Bank Book” specifically to help children ages 6 to 11 and their families learn the valuable life skills of saving money for future goals and responsible spending. The book brings together families by encouraging them to work on real life activities such as “The Cost of Going Out to Eat” and “The $10 Challenge.” For those interested in making a pre-pledge to the Kickstarter campaign, they can do so by emailing info@piggybankbook.com and selecting an incentive level. Some of the levels include a PDF coloring page for $1 to a package of four books, four book pouches and four stickers for $75 to a package of 100 books, 50 pouches, 100 stickers and a financial literacy course for $2,000. Additionally, visitors can pre download the book preview by visiting Piggybankbook.myshopify.com