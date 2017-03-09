Chicago Community Trust’s ‘On the Table’ Returns for the Fourth Year

The Chicago Community Trust announced the return of its annual region-wide civic engagement initiative On the Table on Tuesday, May 16. On the Table, entering its fourth year, provides a yearly forum to elevate civic conversation, foster new relationships and inspire collaborative action across the region. Tens of thousands of Chicago-area residents are expected to gather in small groups to share a meal and discuss the challenges and opportunities our communities face, often inspiring new ways we can work together to make our communities stronger, safer and more dynamic. Anyone can sign up to host a mealtime conversation – breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between – at a private residence, local restaurant, place of worship, library, office, backyard or other community location. A meal can be sit-down, catered, picnic or potluck – it is entirely up to the host to decide how the meal is designed. What matters most is that each host brings together a group of people for meaningful conversation.

Hosts are encouraged to sign up starting today at www.onthetable.com. There, hosts have access to a number of materials to help guide their conversations: a toolkit with conversation prompts, guides developed for youth and families and, new this year, the Trust will also provide resources for hosts who want to lead a conversation focused on equity and social inclusion – which has been a primary topic of discussion for the past three years. To learn more or to sign up to host an On the Table conversation, visit www.onthetable.com or call 866-737-6951. Join the On the Table 2017 conversation on social media using the hashtag #OnTheTable2017.