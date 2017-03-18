Chicago Park District Board, Superintendent Issue Welcoming Resolution

The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners and Superintendent Michael P. Kelly introduced a resolution during the Chicago Park District’s monthly board meeting affirming the District’s commitment to provide gathering places, recreational and leisure opportunities, and programs and services to all residents of the city of Chicago. “With this resolution, the Chicago Park District reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all public green spaces, facilities and amenities maintained by the Park District are accessible and inclusive of everyone, regardless of a person’s age, race, gender, national origin, religion, physical abilities or sexual orientation,” said Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Michael P. Kelly. In response to growing concerns in today’s climate, the resolution takes steps in assuring that all residents of Chicago, particularly children, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ community and people of all faiths and traditions, ages and abilities know that the Chicago Park District is steadfast in its commitment to be at the forefront of efforts to foster safe and welcoming places for them to run, play, learn, develop new skills, hike, compete, bike, swim, achieve, create, relax, imagine, and explore.