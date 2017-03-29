ComEd Presents Record-Breaking Energy Efficiency Check

ComEd presented its largest-ever energy efficiency check to Mariano’s. The supermarket was honored with an incentive check totaling $1,214,114.62 for its commitment to savings through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program. Mariano’s conducted 21 new construction projects to build new and improved energy efficient supermarkets throughout the Chicagoland area, including a completed full renovation of the refrigeration, HVAC and lighting systems in one store. The projects resulted in more than 13 million kWh in savings, which is enough to power nearly 1422 homes with electricity for a year. The ComEd Energy Efficiency program has helped tens of thousands of businesses achieve savings by becoming more energy efficient and lowering their energy use. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program has saved customers more than $2 billion in energy costs. Since the program started, ComEd has paid out more than $515 million in incentives, reducing energy usage by more than 21 million MWh, which equates to providing close to 23 million homes electricity for one year. For more information about ways to save energy and money, please visit www.ComEd/WaysToSave.

Caption: (L to R) Kamlesh Amin, Manager of Energy Efficiency Programs (ComEd); Scott Bertrand, Manager of Customer Accounts, National Accounts (ComEd); Mark Falcone, Vice President of Support Services (ComEd); Ryan Hill, Manager of Energy Services (Mariano’s); Angeles Sandoval, Account Manager, National Accounts (ComEd); Don Rosanova, President of Mariano’s (Mariano’s) Mariano’s was presented with the largest-ever ComEd Energy Efficiency Program check for their new construction projects across the Chicagoland area. The check was presented just a day before the grand opening of another Mariano’s location in Des Plaines.