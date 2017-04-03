Emanuel Introduces Ordinance to Crackdown on Illegal Party Buses

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced an ordinance that cracks down on illegal party buses that operate in the city and increase safety requirements for licensed bus operators. While there are many reputable party bus operators, over the past year illegal and unlicensed party buses have seen violence among patrons – particularly at bar time. The ordinance, which will be introduced this week, will help police officers more easily identify unlicensed party buses so they can be stopped as just one way to continue tackling violence. It also includes new safety measures for all operators. The new ordinance will require clearly-identifiable signage on licensed large charter/sightseeing vehicles to ensure any buses operating without a license are easy to identify and shut down. Buses that have 15 or more passengers and will be visiting multiple stops where alcohol can be consumed will be required to install security cameras or have additional personnel onboard. To deter unlicensed operators, minimum fines will increase from $100 to $1,000 on the first instance. The fine increases to a minimum of $5,000 for illegal operation and a cease and desist order has been issued. Maximum fines are raised to $10,000.