Emanuel, Thompson Announce Streetscape Plan to Modernize Morgan Street Retail Corridor

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Alderman Patrick D. Thompson (11th Ward) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a streetscape improvement project that will support local businesses by upgrading a four-block stretch of Morgan Street from 31st to 35th Streets. The project will bring new lighting, landscaping and other amenities designed to encourage retail traffic and increase pedestrian safety. The $3.8 million project was planned and designed by CDOT and community representatives, and funded mostly through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The project highlights include:

Street resurfacing

Pedestrian safety improvements:

Pedestrian bump-outs to shorten crossing distances

Crosswalks at new locations and improvements to existing crosswalks

Bicycle racks

New energy efficient street lights