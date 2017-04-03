Emanuel, Thompson Announce Streetscape Plan to Modernize Morgan Street Retail Corridor

Posted by on March 30, 2017 in Business | Comments Off on Emanuel, Thompson Announce Streetscape Plan to Modernize Morgan Street Retail Corridor

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Alderman Patrick D. Thompson (11th Ward) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a streetscape improvement project that will support local businesses by upgrading a four-block stretch of Morgan Street from 31st to 35th Streets. The project will bring new lighting, landscaping and other amenities designed to encourage retail traffic and increase pedestrian safety. The $3.8 million project was planned and designed by CDOT and community representatives, and funded mostly through Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The project highlights include:

  • Street resurfacing
  • Pedestrian safety improvements:
  • Pedestrian bump-outs to shorten crossing distances
  • Crosswalks at new locations and improvements to existing crosswalks
  • Bicycle racks
  • New energy efficient street lights

