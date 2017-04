Immanuel Wallerstein developed the best-known version of world-systems theory, one of the greatest works of modern social science. It is used in high school and college world history courses all over the country and throughout the world. Join the Chicago Teachers Union and Wallerstein as he applies his renowned perspective to the challenges facing CPS. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, April 18th from 4:30p.m., to 7:30p.m., at the Chicago Teachers Union Center, 1901 W. Carroll Avenue.