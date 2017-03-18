Leadership Mastery Institute’s FUERTE Critical Success Skills Boot Camp is Unlocking Potential in Women of Color with Scholarships

American Family Insurance and Stare Down the Lion Consulting has awarded scholarship funds to The Latina Mastery Institute’s FUERTE (LMI) Critical Success Skills Boot Camp. These scholarship funds will enable young professional women of color the opportunity to participate in a professional development program specifically geared to help her be successful. This program is looking for young women of color, ages 24 to 30, who want to thrive in the work place and become an amazing leader. The FUERTE program utilizes a 10-week boot camp approach with experiential learning to train the young women discipline, success skills, overall health and wellness balance skills. Throughout the ten weeks, they will be supported with a mentor, career counselor, and an executive coach. The Leadership Mastery Institute’s FUERTE Critical Success Skills Boot Camp program is focused on unlocking the potential found in women of color. Join LMI as they kick off the Leadership Mastery Institute’s FUERTE Critical Success Skills Boot Camp at the North Berwyn Park District. The Kickoff will take place at 6300 W. 19th St., in Berwyn, IL on March 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information about this program visit www.latinasontheplaza.org or call 630-542-0582.