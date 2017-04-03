Mah Rallies for Immigrant Rights

In response to the recent attacks on immigrant communities, State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, joined other House members in a rally at the State Capitol on Thursday March 16, 2017. “I represent a predominately immigrant district and the safety and stability of the families in these communities is a priority concern,” said Mah. “We must stand together and stand strong. I support legislation that helps Illinois be welcoming and protective of its immigrant families.” The rally took place in the Capitol rotunda and was a result of the efforts of the Heartland Alliance as well as the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. Many activists from around the state were in attendance, showing their support for the immigrant communities within Illinois. Mah is serving her first term in the Illinois General Assembly as State Representative of the 2nd District, which includes the Chicago neighborhoods of Pilsen, Chinatown, Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Brighton Park and Back of the Yards.