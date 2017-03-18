Mayor Emanuel Encourages Youth to Apply to One Summer Chicago 2017

One Summer Chicago program will return to provide over 30,000 job and internship opportunities this summer for youth ages 14 to 24 from neighborhoods across the city. The City of Chicago is welcoming applications to the more than 30,000 job and internship opportunities available through the 2017 program by applying at www.onesummerchicago.org now and through May 15, 2017. In addition to the array opportunities for youth to engage in meaningful summer jobs and internships, the City of Chicago will debut a new crowd-funding component, allowing the general public to donate funds to the mission of keeping youth safe and engaged in productive experiences during summer months. Donations to the “One Summer Chicago 2017 Fund,” a fund of the McCormick Foundation, can be made online at onesummerchicago.org/donate or by mail with checks payable mailed to: One Summer Chicago 2017, 23912 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1245. A new-and-improved application process will use a tiered matching process to pair youth applicants with jobs, apprenticeships and skill-building opportunities based on their interest area and skill-level. New opportunities in 2017 include the Youth Arts Corps, enabling youth to contribute to public art projects as part of the city’s 2017 “Year of Public Art.”