Mayor Lovero Excited for Next Four Years

By: Ashmar Mandou

Mayor Robert Lovero is looking forward to elevating his hometown of Berwyn to newer heights after winning for a third consecutive term in the February 28th election. “I think that is a testament to the progress we have made together with the people of Berwyn,” said Lovero in a phone interview with Lawndale Bilingual Newspaper. “I have worked hard these eight years to bring more opportunities, more businesses, and address the needs of the families who live here.” Even through opposition and criticism, Lovero remains steadfast in his mission to turn Berwyn into a destination place. Lovero shared his thoughts on some of his proudest achievements and what he would like his constituents to know.

Proudest Moments

It is difficult to single out one moment over another, but overall I would have to say what I am most proud of is the fact that my administration and I developed multiple partnerships with entrepreneurs that helped to boost the business sector in Berwyn. I am so proud that when I drive around Cermak and Harlem I see an area that has created permanent jobs for our residents and an area that has changed the landscape of Berwyn.

Senior Center

My next venture will be to construct a center where seniors will be able to convene on a daily basis and take advantage of the programs we intend to put in place as well as host health screenings. Hopefully, the senior center will come to fruition in the next year.

Message

There are not enough words to express the love I have for my hometown. I love Berwyn. I love the history, the people, the food, and the houses. I am motivated by the love I have for the place I was born and raised in. I will continue to work hard and on behalf of the people of Berwyn for the next four years.