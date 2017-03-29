Prominent Chicago Business Leader and Philanthropist Receives ‘Champion of Change’ Award

John De Carrier, McDonald’s Hispanic Owner-Operator and President of McDonald’s Owners of Chicagoland and NW Indiana (MOCNI) was honored with the “Champion of Change” Award from Erie Neighborhood House this past Thursday. De Carrier, a firm believer in educating communities and paying it forward, quietly and consistently donates time and resources to the communities he came from and does business in every day. Through the Mia De Carrier Charitable Trust, John together with his wife Carmen, have provided scholarships and mentorship to underprivileged kids in the Chicagoland area. The De Carriers hope to provide even more assistance in the future. “When we have a scholarship for an individual and we’re touching base with them, you just see them blossom. We’re able to help them financially but also to mentor them and guide them,” explains De Carrier.

De Carrier began his career with McDonald’s as a restaurant crew member and worked his way up becoming a store GM and later transitioning to a corporate role before deciding to become an owner-operator with his wife Carmen. De Carrier now oversees MYD Holdings LLC, which operates five restaurants at O’Hare International Airport and employs over 300 individuals. De Carrier is the President of MOCNI and past president of The McDonald’s Hispanic Owner-Operators Association (MHOA). “We’re proud of his accomplishments as someone who grew up coming to Erie House and grateful for the ways he is paying it forward for a new generation of Erie House participants,” said Erie House Executive Director Kirstin Chernawsky.

Photo Caption:

In the picture from left to right are: David Rambhajan Principal, Industria Construction; John De Carrier, Award Recipient and McDonald’s Owner-Operator; Kirstin Chernawsky, Executive Director, Erie House; Patricia Gaytan Perez, Erie House Board President