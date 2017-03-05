Teatro Vista Adds New Members to Ensemble

Teatro Vista Executive Artistic Director Ricardo Gutiérrez announced the addition of six top Chicago Latinx theater artists to the company’s ensemble: Isaac Gomez, Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Eddie Martinez, J. Salomé Martinez Jr., Ayssette Muñoz and Nate Santana. The expansion coincides with the appointment of Sylvia Hevia as the company’s new Managing and Development Director. “It is with great honor and excitement that we add these dynamic and creative artists to our Teatro Vista ensemble,” said Gutiérrez. “Based on our work together, we know Cruz, Isaac, Eddie, Sal, Ayssette and Nate will allow us to widen the scope of our ensemble work and participation.” Hevia, Teatro Vista’s new Managing and Development Director, has a 15+ year track producing Latinx cultural events, including through her own multicultural event production company, Sylvia Hevia Productions/Sabor Events. She was also Director of Marketing and Development at the Latino Cultural Center from 2011-2014. “Sylvia brings deep experience, connections in the community, a passion for the arts and a lot of new energy to the company,” said Gutiérrez. “We look forward to the many good things to come when Sylvia focuses her time, skills and energy on raising our profile and building Teatro Vista’s support base.” Currently, Teatro Vista is presenting the world premiere of The Wolf at The End of The Block. Gutiérrez directs Ike Holter’s Chicago-set thriller about racial profiling, media manipulation and family relationships. Performances run through March 5 in the Richard Christiansen Theater at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. For tickets and information, visit TeatroVista.org or call the Victory Gardens box office, (773) 871-3000.