Advocate Honors ‘Healthcare Workforce Collaborative’ Graduates

By: Ashmar Mandou

JPMorgan Chase and Advocate Health Care leadership, elected officials and community leaders joined at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to celebrate more than 90 Healthcare Workforce Collaborative graduates on April 20th. Led by Advocate and funded by JPMorgan Chase, this health care-focused, skills-based training initiative connects Chicagoland’s underemployed and unemployed residents with high-quality, in-demand jobs, like pharmacy technicians or certified nursing assistant, in the rapidly growing health care industry. After successful completion of the training and licensing exam, all participants are guaranteed an interview with Advocate and receive job placement assistance. More than 80 percent of the inaugural class graduates are now employed in the health care industry. Among one of the over 100 graduates honored was Juan Juarez, who along with his family, immigrated to the United States from Mexico with hopes of a better life. He struggled to overcome language and financial barriers for schooling, and spent years working at the local Little Caesars to make ends meet. Currently, with the help of Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, Juarez is employed as a certified nursing assistant with plans to become a registered nurse. To ensure the initiative is broad reaching and comprehensive, Advocate has led the charge in establishing strategic alliances with City Colleges of Chicago, Instituto Del Progreso Latino, Phalanx Family Services, National Latino Education Institute, Kinzie Industrial Development Corporation, South Suburban College, Jewish Vocational Services and the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.