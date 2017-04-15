Chicago Cubs Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Receives Honorary Street Sign

By: Ashmar Mandou

Hundreds gathered onto the west side of Humboldt Park, West Luis Munoz Marin Drive, to watch the official unveiling of Javier “Javy” Baez Way on Tuesday morning. “I promised my wife that I would continue to showcase the incredible talent of our Puerto Rican community in this great city,” said Alderman Roberto Maldonado. “Javier Baez symbolizes that greatness.” As the only Puerto Rican player on the Chicago Cubs’ team, Maldonado said Baez’s heritage means a lot to the Humboldt Park community. Baez was left speechless upon arriving in front of a massive crowd. “First of all, thank you. Wow,” said Baez. “When I was growing up, it was always like we wanted to grow up like Mike,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “Now, in the city of Chicago, kids are growing up saying I want to be like Javy. Javy’s name at Little Cubs Field will forever be a positive reminder to our youth how to rise above adversities and achieve personal greatness.”