Cook County Assessor Berrios to Host Property Tax Appeal Seminar for Bremen Township Homeowners

Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios has announced his office will host an Assessment Appeal Workshop to help Bremen Township homeowners understand and appeal their properties’ proposed reassessment values. The Assessment Appeal Workshop will be held on Thursday, April 25th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Acorn Public Library located at 15624 Central Avenue in Oak Forest. Each year, the Cook County Assessor’s Office (CCAO) reassesses one-third of the nearly 1.8 million parcels of property located in Cook County. This year, the CCAO is reassessing properties located in South Suburban Cook County. Reassessment notices for Bremen Township are scheduled to be mailed in mid-April. For more information, visit the Assessor’s web site is located at www.cookcountyassessor.com.