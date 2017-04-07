Dunkin’ Donuts Foundation Donates $100,000 to Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Dunkin’ Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation recently donated $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and $1.5 million to Feeding America, a network of food banks fighting hunger nationwide. “With these impressive gifts, the Dunkin’ Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation has made a significant investment in the well-being of our communities – as they fight to eradicate hunger and ease the suffering of families,” Alderman Burke said. The check was presented at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, headquartered at 4100 West Ann Lurie Place in the 14th Ward, which maintains a network of 700 affiliated pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and mobile programs and serves 812,000 needy residents in Cook County.

Pictured (left-to-right) at the check presentation are: Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski (16th District); Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees Amin and Sam Panjwani; Alderman Burke; and First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro.