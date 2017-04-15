Eggs Up for Grabs in the South Loop

The Prairie District Neighborhood Alliance will host its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Chicago’s Women’s Park and Gardens featuring a variety of family activities, on Saturday, April 15th from noon to 2p.m. The Easter Egg hunt will begin at 12:15p.m. During the hunt, children will search for 14,000 brightly colored toy and candy filled plastic eggs and will be able to win prizes. Children should bring their own Easter basket and must be accompanied by an adult. The PDNA is partnering up with the Chicago White Sox and Brookfield Zoo to bring mascots, Southpaw and BZ Bear to the Easter Egg Hunt. There is no charge for children age 12 months and under. Space is limite4d and RSVP is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pdnachicago.com or call 312-401-2688.