Keeps Kids Healthy

Get Them Fit, Not Fat

Here are some tips from the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress for moms and dads who want to keep their sons and daughters health and active: Eat a balanced diet; ensure kids stay hydrated; keep kids moving every day; and make sure they get at least eight hours of sleep.

No Screen Monkies

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting children’s screen time to no more than or two hours a day. This means setting limits on TV, iPad and gaming time, while encouraging the first step to sports… fresh air. Lead by example and leave the couch!

Lead By Example

Instead of handing your child a basketball and heading back inside, join and instruct them. Teach them your favorite moves from your favorite sport. Make 15 minutes of playing catch or dribbling a basketball back and forth after dinner part of your family’s normal routine. Your child will be more likely to stick with it if they see you enjoying it, too!

Keep the Bullies at Bay

Although parents can’t guard kids 24/7, there is a lot they can do to help their children handle bullying at school. First, cultivate kids’ coping skills. Also, teach them how to use their heads to navigate problematic situations and negotiate with others. And constantly build your child’s self-esteem so they feel empowered and confident enough to handle bullying behavior whenever and wherever it may occur.