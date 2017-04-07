New Advancement for Type 2 Diabetics

By: Ashmar Mandou

According to the Diabetes Centers of America, nearly 29 million Americans are living with diabetes today. As a result, many suffer additional complications, such as high blood sugar, high blood pressure and obesity, in addition to cardiovascular disease, especially in the Hispanic community. “It is an issue I encounter frequently,” said Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, Endocrinologist at Diabetes Centers for America. “There are many variables as to why Hispanics, mainly do not receive the proper information as to how diabetes affects their health, which is why this disease affects them at a disproportionate rate. Diabetes brings an array of issues, including cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes. That is why I am so happy there is a prescription medicine now on the market to help reduce cardiovascular death among type 2 diabetics.”

Dr. Lajara is referring to Jardiance, a new prescription medicine to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “As the only diabetes treatment approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, JARDIANCE represents a tremendous step forward in our efforts to reduce the impact of heart disease among adults with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” said Paul Fonteyne, president and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “This approval is another example of our commitment to the discovery and development of treatment options for adults with type 2 diabetes. We believe that JARDIANCE is an important treatment option for this patient population.”

What to know about Jardiance

Jardiance can cause some to have dehydration. You may be at risk of dehydration if you have low blood pressure, are on a low salt diet, have kidney problems, and/or are 65 years of age or older.

Who should not take Jardiance

Do not take Jardiance if you are allergic to empagliflozin. Symptoms of serious allergic reactions may include skin rash, hives, and/or swelling of the face, lips, tongue, and throat that may cause difficulty breathing or swallowing.

“With any new medication, it is best to consult with your doctor,” said Dr. Lajara. “However, it is recommended when incorporating any new medication to live a healthier lifestyle which includes exercise and high nutritional meals. As someone in the medical field, it is our ongoing commitment to aid those living with a type of illness, in this case diabetes and to educate the public on the link between cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. That is why I am so happy to finally see a prescription drug now on the market that will making living with type 2 diabetes more manageable.” If you are interested in learning more about Jardiance, consult with your doctor and visit www.jardiance.com.