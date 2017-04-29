Peoples Gas ‘Energy Efficiency Squad’ brings Earth Week surprises to customer homes

Peoples Gas Energy Efficiency Squad celebrated Earth Day today by surprising four customers at their homes on Chicago’s South and Southeast sides with baskets of free energy-efficiency and sustainable goodies. Earth Day – a global day that recognizes the importance of environmental protection – is Saturday, April 22. Arriving in the Peoples Gas command van, the seven-person Squad delivered the baskets to raise awareness about energy efficiency and encourage customers to save energy and money. Peoples Gas teamed with three local organizations to select customers in need of an energy-saving boost: the Spanish Coalition for Housing (SCH), Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) 6th and 7th districts and Brighton Park Neighborhood Council (BPNC). The baskets included smart thermostats (ecobee3), $500 gift cards to be used on making the homes more energy-efficient, showerheads, faucet aerators, pipe insulation and eco-friendly products. Free home energy assessments and product installation also were included. In total, the baskets are valued at close to $900 each. “Peoples Gas strives to make a difference in the communities where we operate,” said Michelle Rindt, vice president – customer service, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas. “We’re committed to being a good environmental steward and wanted to use Earth Day as an opportunity to remind customers to do the same.” For more information on Home Energy Jumpstart or to schedule an appointment, call 844-367-5867 or visit peoplesgasrebates.com/jumpstart. For other energy-saving rebates and resources, visit peoplesgasrebates.com.