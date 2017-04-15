Planned Parenthood Recognizes National Minority Cancer Awareness Week

In recognition of National Minority Cancer Awareness Week and National Minority Health Month, Planned Parenthood encourages communities to work together toward the full realization of health equity for people of color and fight back on attacks to block health care. National Minority Health Month and National Minority Cancer Awareness week recognizes the need to improve health outcomes for many in African-American, Latino American, American Indian and Alaska Native, Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, and raises awareness of the need to expand health care access in order to reduce disparities. Planned Parenthood promotes efforts this month, and every month of the year, to raise awareness of the health needs in these communities, and work with community leaders to help reduce barriers in accessing health care.

Planned Parenthood health centers provided over 650,000 cancer screenings and prevention services to people in 2014, including nearly 270,000 Pap tests, nearly 360,000 lifesaving breast exams — screenings to 72,000 women whose cancer was detected early or whose abnormalities were identified and addressed. Attacks from politicians on Planned Parenthood’s ability to provide quality health care creates more barriers and puts those most vulnerable at even greater risk for cancer. Many communities of color face structural barriers and greater obstacles to obtaining and benefiting from health care services than non-Latino whites, with some communities having the greatest need for preventive health care like lifesaving cancer screenings, testing and treatment for STDs, Pap tests, and health education. For more information about Planned Parenthood health services, or to schedule an appointment at the health center nearest you, visit www.plannedparenthood.org.