President Preckwinkle, Commissioners Unveil Chair to Honor and Recognize American Prisoners of War and Those Missing in Action

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Commissioners today unveiled a memorial chair to honor and recognize American prisoners of war and those missing in action. The POW/MIA Chair of Honor is a permanent installation in the Cook County Board Room. Cook County partnered with Rolling Thunder, Inc., a nonprofit that works to make sure MIA’s and POW’s are never forgotten. “We must pay tribute to those who bravely served our country and remember those who never returned home,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. “The installation of the POW/MIA Chair of Honor will serve as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices that have been made in the fight for freedom and peace. Even though the soldiers are not here, they are remembered in Cook County.”

We owe an incredible debt to those who have served, including the more than 720,000 veterans who live in Illinois, and I hope the presence of this chair inspires us to continue to work for solutions for problems that plague our veteran community here in Cook County,” said Commissioner John Daley, Chairman of the Board’s Finance Committee, who is a sponsor of a resolution honoring POW/MIA service members. A plaque honoring POW’s and MIA’s is being installed above the chair. The Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs was instrumental in bringing the permanent installations to the board room.