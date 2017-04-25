Seeking Church, Community Organizations to Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness to Women of Color

Did you know that more African-American and Hispanic women die from breast cancer than white women, even though more white women are diagnosed with the disease? Pin-A-Sister™/Examínate Comadre™, an initiative by Access Community Health Network (ACCESS), is a faith-based, breast cancer outreach and awareness campaign with a mission to reduce health disparities and decrease the number of African-American and Hispanic women who develop breast cancer. The campaign strives to educate women of color about the importance of getting regular mammograms. The myriad of responsibilities women juggle as wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, employees, business owners, heads of household or as primary caregivers often cause women to put their health care needs last. Pin-A-Sister™/Examínate Comadre™ encourages women to take action and take control of their health. Pin-A-Sister™/Examínate Comadre™ gatherings have been held throughout the nation and even around the world. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the campaign’s awareness and outreach efforts have reached an estimated four million people since 2007. Church and other community organizations can register to participate on or around Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th (May 10th in Mexico), or any other day throughout the year. To register, contact Erica Ruiz, ACCESS’ Women’s Health Navigator, at 312.526.2256 or via email at Erica.Ruiz@achn.net.