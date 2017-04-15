UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation Seeing Child Medical Grant Applications from Illinois Families

Illinois families in need of financial assistance for child medical care costs are encouraged to apply for a UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) grant. In Illinois, UHCCF awarded more than 225 grants since 2013 and is encouraging more Illinois families to apply this year. Qualifying families can receive up to $5,000 per grant with a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child, to help pay for their child’s health care treatments, services or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by their commercial health insurance plan. Families frequently use UHCCF grants to help pay for treatments associated with medical conditions such as cancer, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, diabetes, hearing loss, autism, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, ADHD and cerebral palsy. For example, grants have been used for physical, occupational and speech therapy, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, orthotics, eyeglasses and hearing aids. Parents or legal guardians are encouraged to apply today at www.UHCCF.org. To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 years of age or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines, reside in the United States and have a commercial health insurance plan.