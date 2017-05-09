City of Berwyn Will Host Open Houses

The City of Berwyn will host public open houses for its draft zoning ordinance at the Berwyn Police Department on Monday, May 8th from 5p.m., to 7p.m, and on Saturday, May 13th from 11a.m., to 1p.M. The Berwyn Zoning Ordinance is a major step in achieving the Berwyn Comprehensive Plan’s commitment to promote a sustainable environment that enhances the City’s vitality and quality of life. The open houses will take place at the Berwyn Police Department Community Room, 6401 W. 31st St., Berwyn, IL 60402. Local residents, business owners, community leaders and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend the event. Additional information about the zoning ordinance is available at http://cmap.is/lta-berwyn-zoning. Please contact Ricardo Lopez with questions about the open house event at rlopez@cmap.illinois.gov or 312-386-8766.