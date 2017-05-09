ComEd Honors Minority-Owned Firms at Annual Diverse Supplier Awards

ComEd hosted its second annual Supplier Diversity Awards recognizing diverse suppliers for exceptional performance in areas ranging from innovation and environmental stewardship to overall growth and performance. A total of 76 companies competed for the diverse supplier awards presented at a ceremony at the Palmer House Hilton Chicago. The awards acknowledge minority-, veteran- and women-owned suppliers for their increasingly important role in the company’s efforts to modernize its energy delivery system, which provides safe and reliable electricity to nearly 4 million customers in northern Illinois. In 2016, ComEd achieved an all-time high of $777 million in total diverse spend, representing 33 percent of total supply spend, and $600 million more than in 2011. In the past six years, ComEd’s total diversity certified supplier expenditure reached $2.6 billion, a 339-percent increase, providing new opportunities for African American, Hispanic, Native American, veteran and women-owned enterprises. In 2016, ComEd added 132 diverse suppliers, a 26-percent increase, for a total of 516 certified-diverse suppliers. “At ComEd, diversity and inclusion is part of our value system and culture and we are committed to not only contracting with diverse suppliers, but we also work to mentor and help them be successful,” said Anne Pramaggiore, president and CEO, ComEd. “We are excited to recognize truly outstanding performers whose unique insights, approaches and success stories hold important lessons for us all.”

The 2017 ComEd Supplier Diversity Award winners:

Overall Performance for Construction and Material Services: MZI Group, Inc., Chicago, Ill., a specialist in electrical and mechanical construction and energy infrastructure.

Overall Performance for Professional Services: PACO Collective, Chicago, Ill., a cross-cultural marketing agency.

Rising Star Award: PMI Energy Solutions, Batavia, Ill., electrical construction, maintenance and technical services.

Go Green Energy Sustainability Award: Primera Engineering, Chicago, Ill., full-service engineering design and consulting.

Diverse Supplier Advocacy Award: MJ Electric LLC, Glen Ellyn, Ill., electrical construction services.

Deborah M. Sawyer Community Partnership Award: Stevenson Crane, Bolingbrook, Ill., crane rental and lifting equipment.

President’s Award: Environmental Design International, Chicago, Ill., engineering services for public and private sector.