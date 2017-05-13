Funding Extends 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein announced an additional $10 million commitment to the 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) program, which will allow this critical resource for small businesses and economic growth to continue through 2020. The funding is from Goldman Sachs and the Goldman Sachs Foundation and builds on an initial $25 million commitment. The announcement was made at an event at Harold Washington College, the program’s local education partner, marking the start of the 18th cohort of the program that provides crucial education, business support services and access to capital to small businesses across Chicago. The extension will support three cohorts of local businesses annually, in partnership with Harold Washington College. With the start of the 18th group, 10KSB has reached more than 500 small businesses in Chicago. Participants in the 10KSB program complete more than 100 instructional hours with the curriculum that covers accounting, human resources, negotiation and marketing, among other topics. The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is located at Harold Washington College, one of the City Colleges of Chicago. The education program is free and applications for the next cohort are open and available at www.10ksbchicago.com.