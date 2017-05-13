Hernandez and Landek to Host Property Tax Appeal Seminar for Residents

State Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez, D-Cicero, member of the Latino Caucus, and State Sen. Steven Landek, D-Burbank, will be hosting a Property Tax Appeal Seminar with the Cook County Assessor’s Office on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Pav YMCA, located at 2947 Oak Park Avenue, Berwyn, IL. This event is free and open to the public. Officials from the Cook County Assessor’s Office will be on hand to help residents understand the process of appealing the assessed value of their homes. Homeowners can learn about the basics of property assessments, how to appeal the assessment and what exemptions are available. Homeowners are encouraged to bring their recent property tax bills and valid forms of identification to receive one-on-one help. Homeowners can print the necessary appeal documents at http://cookcountyassessor.com/PdfForms/Appeal-Forms.aspx and fill-out as much as they can before the event. For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Hernandez’s constituent service office at 708-222-5240, or at repehernandez@yahoo.com