ILLC Chairman Sandoval Leads State Collaboration Agreement

On Wednesday, May 10th, Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus (ILLC) Chairman Martin A. Sandoval (D-11) joined Hispanic state organization leaders, in the Governor’s Office, for a historic signing of a collaboration agreement between the ILLC, Illinois Association of Hispanic State Employees (IAHSE), Illinois Latino Council on Higher Education (ILACHE), and Hispanic Illinois State Law Enforcement Association (HISLEA). The collaboration agreement outlines efforts to addressing issues affecting Latinos in state employment and community service. These organizations agree to serve as advocates for the Latino community which represents over 16 percent of the Illinois population. Through this collaborative effort, they will strive to deliver outcomes and results of parity in the state workforce and support each organization’s mission. Governor Bruce Rauner and Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti joined in the momentous occasion. Senator Sandoval was elected Chairman of the Legislative Latino Caucus (ILLC) early this year. The ILLC was established to serve as a strong voice and resource for the Illinois Latino population.

Photo Caption:

Front row, from left: ILACHE President Dr. Daniel Lopez, ILLC Chairman Martin A. Sandoval, IAHSE President Ivan Barajas and HISLEA President Hector Alejandro. Back row, Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti and Governor Bruce Rauner.