Illinois Student Assistance Commission Awarded Federal Gear Up Grant

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is pleased to announce that it has received a seven-year, $18.6 million federal Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant, and launched its first year of Illinois GEAR UP (ILGU). The federal GEAR UP program provides competitive matching grants to states and partnerships working with high-need middle and high schools to provide early intervention that will improve college attendance and success and raise the expectations of low-income students. ISAC was among the state applicants in the most recent grant competition, and proposed a package of interventions and supports focused on non-cognitive skill development for students. Over the next seven years, ISAC will use a cohort model to provide direct services to approximately 30,500 students in 25 middle schools and 25 high schools across Illinois. In addition to supporting non-cognitive skill development, ILGU and its partners will also provide academic preparation and remediation prevention, college and career exploration, assistance with college applications and financial aid, support for successful transitions from middle school through to college, services to increase family engagement, and school enrichment and capacity-building. In addition to the middle schools and high schools that will be a part of ILGU, ISAC will be working with other organizations to provide supportive services and professional development, including Advance Illinois, Appalachian State University, Chicago Gear UP Alliance, Illinois Board of Higher Education, Illinois Community College Board, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois University Education Systems Center, and Partnership for College Completion, among others. To learn more about ILGU, visit www.isac.org/gear-up