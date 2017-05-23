Munoz Seeks to Broaden Illinois State Police Candidate Pool

More veterans could soon be eligible for appointment as an Illinois State Police officer under a plan that adds two considerations in meeting the collegiate educational requirements for the position. Assistant Majority Leader Tony Munoz (D-Chicago) is pushing legislation that makes any person who has been honorably discharged who served in a combat mission or has at least four years of full active duty deemed to have met the collegiate educational requirements. “Our veterans are leaving the service with skills that make them prime candidates for positions with the Illinois State Police,” Munoz said. “Adding these considerations gives veterans opportunities and the state police a larger candidate pool.” House Bill 3095 was approved in the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee today and now heads to the full Senate for consideration.