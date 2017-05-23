New Report Details Chicago’s Racial, Ethnic Disparities

Despite some progress, significant racial inequities have stagnated, and in some cases grown worse, in Chicago since the civil rights movement, according to a new report by University of Illinois at Chicago researchers. Racial and ethnic inequality in Chicago is so “pervasive, persistent, and consequential” that the investigators describe life for white, black and Latino residents in Chicago today as a “tale of three cities.” The report, “A Tale of Three Cities: The State of Racial Justice in Chicago,” is produced by UIC’s Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy. It details the divergent conditions for blacks, Latinos, and Whites in the intersecting domains of housing, economics, education, justice, and health. Present-day challenges facing the city and its residents are partly due to a “failure to address the long-term consequences of decades of formal and widespread private and public discrimination along with continuing forms of entrenched but subtle institutional and interpersonal forms of discriminations,” the report states. “On virtually every indicator of inequality available, black people in Chicago are doing worse than everyone else, with Latinos not far behind,” said Kasey Henricks, report co-author and postdoctoral associate in the institute. For the complete report, visit www.news.uic.edu.