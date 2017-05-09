Peoples Gas Joins Habilitative Systems Inc. to Refurbish Chicago Nonprofit’s Main Facility on City’s West Side

Peoples Gas joined Habilitative Systems Inc. (HSI) to help refurbish the nonprofit’s main facility on Chicago’s west side. Nearly 150 employee volunteers and their friends and family helped repair the facility in honor of the utility’s 20th annual Commitment to Community Day. HSI’s main facility includes a workshop for adults with developmental disabilities; a 28-bed shelter; health screening, treatment and recovery resources; a cafeteria; and staff offices. Commitment to Community Day is an extension of Rebuilding Together’s National Rebuilding Day, during which volunteers across the country repair and restore houses and nonprofit facilities. “Peoples Gas is committed to giving back to the community that it serves,” said Lori Flores Rolfson, vice president – operations and maintenance, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas. “We have the power to impact the lives of those in need, and Commitment to Community Day brings us together to donate our time and resources for a worthy cause.” Volunteers replaced sinks, faucets, countertops, outlets and drains as well as installing flex connectors, carpeting and bathroom partitions. Landscaping work outside of the facility and plumbing also were completed. “I’m proud to have partnered with Peoples Gas to help make these repairs possible,” said Donald Dew, president and CEO of HSI. “The impact of the volunteers’ work not only affects our patrons and staff but also the community at large. The volunteers have truly made a difference in our facility.” HSI provides resources to promote dignity, self-sufficiency and empowerment by building healthy communities for underserved people with disabilities and those living with human service needs.