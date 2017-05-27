Triton’s First-Ever Rocket Camp Blasts Off this Summer

Triton College’s Cernan Earth and Space Center is hosting a unique new summer camp that will launch sixth through eighth grade students’ knowledge of rocketry and aerospace into the stratosphere. The fun and exciting Rocket Camp combines creativity and technology for young scientists as they learn basic rocket science and safety, experiment with Newton’s Laws and explore astronomy in the planetarium with exciting hands-on activities. During the weeklong camp, students will build two different rockets that will amaze their family and friends on “Launch Day,” when their creations blast off. Campers will keep their rockets as a reminder of this truly out-of-this-world educational experience. Space is limited for the first-ever Rocket Camp, which takes place June 26-30 at the Cernan Center, located on the west side of Triton’s campus, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Gove. Parents of students in grades six through eight are encouraged to register their budding rocketeer by calling (708) 456-0300, Ext. 3500, or at www.triton.edu/ceyouth. For questions or more information, contact the Cernan Center at (708) 456-0300, Ext. 3372.