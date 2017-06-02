Application Now Open to Coach One Million Degrees Scholars

One Million Degrees (OMD)— a Chicago nonprofit organization that empowers low-income, highly motivated community college students to succeed in school, in work, and in life—is now accepting applications for its volunteer coaches. OMD Coaches work with scholars in a one-on-one and small group setting to provide professional and personal support throughout the academic year, while helping to broaden scholars’ horizons of career aspirations and possibilities. Coaches are supported with ongoing training by OMD to ensure a positive and productive volunteer experience, and also have opportunities to connect with fellow coaches to expand their own professional networks.

Coaches give just a few hours each month and make a profound difference in the lives of OMD Scholars. “I have loved my mentee and everything about my mentoring experience at OMD,” said Coach Neha Gupta, HR Specialist at PwC, “The two hours I spend monthly with my mentee are easily the two most meaningful hours of my month!” OMD provides a variety of holistic supports—financial assistance, mentoring, academic interventions and professional development—to hundreds of community college students across 11 Chicago-area community colleges each year. OMD is rapidly expanding the number of students it serves in Chicago and the suburbs. In the 2016-2017 academic year OMD served nearly 700 scholars, and in the 2017-2018 academic year, OMD will have the capacity to serve up to 850 scholars across all of its program locations including all seven campuses of the City Colleges of Chicago, Prairie State College, Harper College, and College of Lake County. Learn more about coaching and apply at www.onemilliondegrees.org/coach. For questions about the program or applications, call Michaela McGill at 312-920-9605 ext. 310 or send an email to mmcgill@onemilliondegrees.org.