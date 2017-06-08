Applications Open for Fourth Presidential Leadership Scholars Class

The Presidential Leadership Scholars (PLS) program, a partnership among the presidential centers of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson, opened online applications for the 2018 class. The executive-style education series is designed for leaders from diverse backgrounds who share a commitment to addressing society’s greatest challenges. During the program, Scholars work on a “Personal Leadership Project,” intended to provide Scholars with the opportunity to both apply the skills and competencies learned throughout the program and help achieve the program’s ultimate desired outcome of increasing social good. Past Scholars have used their projects to help accomplish goals like improving our nation’s schools, supporting transitioning members of the military, bringing poverty relief to communities around the globe, and implementing practical business solutions to enhance public and private partnerships. The program seeks participants who have a diversity of perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences and who will most benefit from a dynamic learning experience that stresses the importance of cooperation and collaboration. The average Scholar enters the program with more than 10 years of professional experience and is generally at a point in his or her career where their participation in PLS will be felt for many years to come. Applicants should have the desire and capacity to take their leadership strengths to a higher level in order to help their communities, professions, organizations, and thus the country. The fourth PLS class will begin in February 2018. Online applications will be accepted through August 31, 2017. To apply or to learn more about the PLS program, please visit www.presidentialleadershipscholars.org.