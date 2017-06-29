By: Ashmar Mandou

Fascination. Wondrous. Mystical. Suffice it to say, Cirque du Soleil delightfully stretches the imagination of audiences across the globe with its visually stunning production and unparalleled storylines. Luckily, Cirque du Soleil returns to Chicago next month with a whole new over-the-top production, entitled LUZIA: A Waking Dream of Mexico where audience members will playfully travel between dreams and reality. “LUZIA is truly a magical production that I know everyone will enjoy,” said Diana Ham, a member of the LUZIA production who started her circus career 20 years in Mexico. “This show incorporates certain sounds and sites of Mexico to tell a story. I am very fortunate to be a part of this production and I am excited for everyone in Chicago to witness.” LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new artistic and acrobatic level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. “I love to get the crowd excited with the sound because music moves people and it’s just as important as the visual production,” said Majo Cornejo, LUZIA’s singer and native of Mexico. “I am honored to be a part of this production that has taught me so much about myself and about humanity.” Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA will come to Chicago on July 21st through Sept. 3rd underneath the white-and-gold Big Top at the United Center parking lot. For ticket information or general information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia. Tickets start at $35.

Photo Credit: Matt Beard/Costumes: Giovanna Buzzi/2016 Cirque du Soleil