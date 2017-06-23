City Secures Private, Public Funding for Addams Park Renovation

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Park District leadership and Exelon President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Crane announced $25 million in diversified funding to provide for the construction of the indoor athletic facility and adjacent outdoor field improvements at Addams Park. The park is located at 1301 W. 14th St., near Chicago’s Pilsen, University Village and Little Italy neighborhoods. The new 100,000 square foot multi-purpose indoor facility, named the Exelon Student Recreation Center, will house an indoor track, artificial turf field, basketball courts and several multi-purpose community rooms. The facility will support a broad range of activities and events, including athletic league programs and regional competitive events for community youth and young adults. Outdoor improvements will also be made on the existing 9.24-acre Addams Park. Investments include the addition of a natural turf baseball field; an artificial turf combination field for baseball, football, lacrosse and soccer; and a walking path around the park. The cost of the Addams Recreation Center construction project includes $20 million for the building, and $5 million for field improvements, parking, walking paths, landscape and lighting. The park is expected to serve an estimated 7,500 new residents moving into the adjacent 120-acre mixed-income Roosevelt Square development. Recent investments at Roosevelt Square include the development of a new library branch expected to open in winter 2018. The joint effort with Chicago Public Library and Chicago Housing Authority will include both a library and mixed-income housing with a total of 40 to 50 units. For more information on Exelon’s commitment to the areas where its employees live, work and serve, visit www.exeloncorp.com/community.