Constituents Protest TrumpCare in Chicago with Rally and Mobile Billboard

Chicago is the last stop in a series of rallies across Illinois to save the ACA. The events are complete with mobile billboards that include facts about how TrumpCare would affect Illinois residents and call out representatives for their “yes” votes. Constituents crowdfunded more than $18,000 for the billboards to fight the American Health Care Act, which would leave millions of Americans without healthcare coverage. The Illinois Healthcare Truth Tour spreads awareness of the harm the legislation would bring to Illinois residents and sends a powerful message to our governor and Members of Congress: “We want you to do everything in your power to protect Illinois’ families against TrumpCare.” The rally is organized by Indivisible Illinois, a coalition of local Indivisible groups along with other progressive allies including Doctors for America. The rally will take place Thursday, June 22nd at 2:30p.m., at Federal Plaza 230 S. Dearborn. The GOP in the US Senate are poised to vote on a secret Trumpcare like the damaging measure passed on May 4 by the House Republicans. Trumpcare will leave 23 million more Americans without health insurance and raise costs for many of our most vulnerable residents. It will also impact thousands who have pre-existing conditions. Seven of our Illinois representatives voted for TrumpCare despite the harm it could bring to their constituents. They voted without holding any public hearings, calling any witnesses or waiting for a Congressional Budget Office’s analysis, all of which could have demonstrated the consequences of TrumpCare. Forty-two percent of rural children in Illinois rely on Medicaid for health care, and this bill would cut Medicaid by more than $834 billion.