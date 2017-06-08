County Board Honors Military Veterans as Part of Silver Star Service Banner Program

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and County Commissioners recognized 40 military veterans for their sacrifice and service to nation under the annual Silver Star Service Banner program. President Preckwinkle created the County’s first-ever Department of Veterans Affairs in 2013. Among its tasks is to continue the tradition begun in 2008 of honoring Silver Star veterans at a Cook County Board meeting. The veterans were saluted for their service in wartime during the Board meeting and at a reception. To be eligible for the Silver Star Service Banner program, a veteran must have been wounded or become ill while serving in a war zone. The veterans honored served in conflicts ranging from World War I to the Persian Gulf. Silver Star Service Banner is a national program run by the not-for-profit Silver Star Families of America. “I am grateful these veterans have come here today. We must acknowledge and show appreciation for the service of these veterans who have sacrificed so much for our nation and our freedoms,” President Preckwinkle said. “Thank you to the Cook County Department of Veterans Affairs and to the many commissioners that work to honor veterans in the Silver Star Banner Service program.” The County Board during its meeting approved a resolution honoring the Silver Star Service Banner veterans, and all who were present were individually recognized during meeting. The veterans also received several commemorative items.