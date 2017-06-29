Sinai Community Institute hosted an “Ensuring Healthy Births” Baby Shower on Friday, June 23rd. The event celebrated and promoted community support of over 200 mothers and fathers by offering programs that provide them with information and skills for having healthy pregnancies, positive birth outcomes and healthy young children. Participants also had fun with various games and raffles, which gave families the opportunity to win items that hopefully will help make their transition to parenthood a bit smoother. There were also a diverse group of guest speakers including: Nancy Maruyama, SIDS of Illinois, Inc.; Shelia Sanders, Ever Thrive Illinois; Mashaun Aiston, Children’s Home + Aid; Jackie Spratt, Holy Cross Hospital; and, Lou Ellen Saidel, Lactation Consultant, Mount Sinai Hospital. They offered their insight as to what parents can do to assure healthy births and how they can continue to raise healthy children. Nancy Maruyama, Executive Director at SIDS of Illinois stated, “SIDS of Illinois is pleased to be partnering with SCI in preventing infant deaths by providing education on infant safe sleep.” Partnerships like these make it possible for Sinai Community Institute to continue helping families. Sinai Community Institute’s Family Case Management program is funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services. Family Case Management is a statewide program that assists pregnant women and infants in obtaining health services and other assistance needed to have a healthy pregnancy and promote infant health and health development. For more information about our Family Case Management program, please call 773-257-6216.