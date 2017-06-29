Girls Inc. Expands to Chicago

Girls Inc., the national organization inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold, has launched a Chicago affiliate. Arshele Stevens, previously president of the Kennedy-King City College in Englewood, is serving as the Chief Executive Officer. In partnership with schools and local organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Girls Inc. provides long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming to equip girls to overcome serious challenges and prepare them for academic and long-term success. Girls Inc. also advocates for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls.

Judy Vredenburgh, Girls Inc. national president and CEO, further explained, “Coming to Chicago is part of our five-year growth strategy to double the number of girls we serve, particularly in low-income communities. We’re committed to its success.” Chicago programming will begin this fall with a focus on girls in grades K-3 at Martha Ruggles Elementary School in the Chatham/Greater Grand Crossing area. Girls Inc. of Chicago has tailored its efforts to meet the specific needs of the city in partnership with Chicago Public Schools. The three-pronged curriculum will focus on healthy bodies, academic achievement and life skills. Mellody Hobson, president of Ariel Investments and education activist, emphasized the broader community impact of Girls Inc., “In light of the serious issues our youth are facing, it is so important that we develop the talent and potential of Chicago’s girls. Girls Inc., will play a strong role in giving young girls in our struggling communities the tools they need to succeed and help our city thrive.” Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. Its comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent.