Lipinski Joins Bill to Protect DACA Recipients from Deportation

Congressman Dan Lipinski (IL-3) has signed on as a co-sponsor of H.R. 496, the BRIDGE (Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy) Act, which would protect recipients of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) from the threat of deportation. This past Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continued the uncertainty for DACA recipients when it stated, “The future of the DACA program continues to be under review with the administration.” The BRIDGE Act would grant those eligible under DACA three years of legal protection as well as employment authorization. DACA provides temporary protection from removal – as well as work authorization – to people who were brought to the United States as children, as long as they register with the government, pay a fee, and pass a criminal background check.

Under the BRIDGE Act, a current DACA recipient would receive provisional protected presence until the expiration date of his or her DACA status and could apply for continued protected presence prior to that expiration. Applicants would be required to pay a reasonable fee, undergo criminal background checks, and meet a number of eligibility criteria indicating that they came to the United States as minors, grew up in this country, have pursued an education, have not committed any serious crimes, and do not pose a threat to our country. The BRIDGE Act would provide provisional protected presence and employment authorization for three years after the date of enactment of the legislation.