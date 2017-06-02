Morton College ‘New Student Orientation’ Sessions to Kick-Off

Morton College will host numerous New Student Orientation sessions to welcome new students and ease their transition into college life, beginning this week. All recent high school graduates who are attending Morton College in the Fall are required to attend a New Student Orientation (NSO) session. This year, Morton College has revitalized the NSO by training current Morton College students, known as Student Leaders, to lead the orientations. “The NSO committee comprised of a variety of student affairs areas such as Academic Advising, Office of Admissions and Records, Athletics and Student Activities are optimistic that current students will motivate and encourage our new incoming students to be successful on our campus and create strong mentor relationships,” said Director of Student Development Marisol Velasquez. Orientation sessions are offered through August 19th during the morning, afternoon, and evening times to accommodate the needs of all students. For more information, contact the Academic Advising Department at 708-656-8000 ext. 2250 or visit www.Morton.edu.