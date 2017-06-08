Morton District 201 Athletes Sign to Play College Sports Next Year

J. Sterling Morton High School rolled out the red carpet for its talented student-athletes who will be playing in collegiate sports in the 2017–18 academic year. Thirty Morton seniors were recognized during a special commitment ceremony on May 15 in honor of the spring National Signing Day. “I am so thrilled that we are able to have such an amazing event to celebrate the accomplishments of our senior athletes,” says Nicole Ebsen, the director of athletics and student activities. “This recognition is a bit unconventional as it celebrates all senior student-athletes who will be competing next year in college. We do not focus attention to only those who are attending NCAA institutions, or those receiving athletic scholarships as many other high schools do. This night is to celebrate with all the community the accomplishments of those Mustangs making the commitment to play collegiate athletics. I am so proud of the Mustang Athletic Class of 2017!” The seniors and their families attended the celebratory event with food partially donated by Olive Garden.