NLEI Celebrates Years Putting People to Work

Two themes stood out at the National Latino Education Institute 45th annual gala at the Hilton Chicago, Wednesday, June 7. First, the organization’s constancy in connecting Latinos to jobs over the years. Second, the organization’s innovation in following the job market to prepare its graduates for the positions that are available in today’s economy. “Our organization evolves and changes with the economy,” Executive Director Elba Aranda-Suh told the crowd of assembled leaders. “Our work is needed now more than ever,” she added, citing a news report saying construction companies are “desperate for labor” that ran the morning of the gala. Recent NLEI graduate Jonathan Figueroa said when he first joined the Institute’s growing new training program, he did not know about the multitude of construction companies that support the energy and construction industries. “But in just nine weeks, the program had a major impact on the way I view the future,” Figueroa said. “You, everyone here in this room tonight, have provided new hope to my family and me. We appreciate you and we’ll make you proud.” Other speakers celebrated the group’s consistency in achieving its mission to advance the Latino community’s economic independence through market- and results-driven education, training, employment, and advocacy. To learn more, please visit http://www.nlei.org.

(L to R) Jorge Diaz, NLEI Chairman of the Board, Elba Aranda-Suh and Senator Antonio Muñoz

(L to R) Fidel Marquez, ComEd – Vice Chair – NLEI Board, Lance Rosenmayer , INTREN and Matthew Turk

(L to R) Illinois Commerce Commissioner Miguel del Valle