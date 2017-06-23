Reassessment Notices Mailed to Stickney Township Taxpayers

Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios has announced that reassessment notices have been mailed to close to 12,000 single-family and 6,000 condominium homeowners in Stickney Township. Reassessment notices contain proposed values for Property Tax Year 2017, which will be reflected on Second-Installment Tax Bills to be mailed and due in the summer of 2018. Each year, the Cook County Assessor’s Office reassesses one-third of the nearly 1.8 million parcels of property located in Cook County. “Assessed Value” is the portion of a home’s estimated total Market Value on which taxes are calculated. For homes, “Assessed Value” is ten percent of Market Value; businesses’ Assessed Value is 25 percent of Market Value. In this tax year, the Assessor’s Office is reassessing properties located in South Suburban Cook County. Stickney Township is the tenth township to be mailed in the 2017 reassessment of South Suburban Cook County. As always, tax years are billed and due for payment in the following calendar year. The time to file appeals on these proposed assessments is now, however, when the reassessment notices are received. The deadline for appeals for Stickney Township is July 10, 2017. Assessor Berrios stressed that homeowners do not need an attorney to file an appeal. There is no fee. The Assessor’s web site www.cookcountyassessor.com also allows taxpayers to search for assessment information on reassessed properties.