Rolling Stones’ Exhibition Extends At Navy Pier

The Rolling Stones’ Exhibitionism, produced by iEC Exhibitions!, is an extraordinary exhibit showcasing more than 500 rare artifacts covering the bands influence on fashion, film, recording, art, and design, and is now in its final weeks at Navy Pier through July 30, 2017. The Rolling Stones’ Exhibitionism is the largest touring exhibition of its kind ever to be staged at nearly 18,000 square feet. The Rolling Stones’ first ever major exhibition, Exhibitionism, delivered by DHL, made its Chicago debut on April 15 at Navy Pier. Exhibitionism runs a four-month engagement through July 30, 2017, proudly brought to the US by Jackson. The extraordinary exhibit includes an expanse of more than 500 rare items covering the bands influence on fashion, film, recording, art, and design, and is the largest touring exhibition of its kind ever to be staged at nearly 18,000 square feet. Free and open to the public throughout the span of Exhibitionism, the gallery is a complementary sneak peek of the main exhibit, highlighting iconic moments of The Rolling Stones on tour. To learn more about Exhibitionism and ticket information, visit www.stonesexhibitionism.com.